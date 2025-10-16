2026 Women's AFCON : Togo and Burkina Faso Face Off on October 24

The Schedule for the Togo vs. Burkina Faso Match.

The Morocco 2026 Women's AFCON is fast approaching, and the Burkina Faso Stallions are sharpening their weapons for this continental competition.

As these valiant women enter the final stretch of qualifying, the Burkinabe will face the Togo Sparrowhawks in a double-header. A victory will secure the Burkinabe team's place in the final stages of the competition.

The first leg will be played on October 24 at the Stade du 4 Août in Ouagadougou, and the second leg on October 28 at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo. The matches promise to be tough, and both teams are aware of this.