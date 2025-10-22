ES ES FR FR
2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : This Wednesday's Schedule

The teams are playing for qualification.
Football news Today, 08:00
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
The various teams are preparing to enter the second round of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Three matches are scheduled for this Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

While six teams will compete for the top qualifying spots, Namibia and Ethiopia will meet at Dobonsville Stadium in Johannesburg. All these teams are playing for victory.

Here is this Wednesday's schedule for the second round of the 2026 Women's AFCON qualifiers :

1:00 PM : Namibia vs. Zambia

2:00 PM : Ethiopia vs. Tanzania

4:00 PM : DRC vs. South Africa

