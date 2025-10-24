2026 Women's AFCON Qualifiers : Senegal – Côte d'Ivoire, a match full of surprises

Both teams are playing for qualification.

Senegal is battling for a victory against its opponents, Côte d'Ivoire, this Thursday. This match is the second round of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The derby promises to be electric. At home, Senegal will be in a West African clash that promises to be intense and engaging. While this match is decisive, it will lay the foundations for a likely qualification for the Women's AFCON.

Thus, the Lionesses will want to assert themselves in the game to take a significant lead before the return leg. On the other hand, the Ivorians will try to avoid conceding goals.

Considered the best women's teams in West Africa, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire are playing tonight for victory, the only determining factor for qualification to the AFCON in Morocco.​