Third title in history

The England national team delivered a commanding victory over Canada in the final of the Women's Rugby World Cup, held at Twickenham, clinching the title for the third time in their history. The match drew a record-breaking crowd for women's rugby – 81,885 spectators.

The Red Roses, having lost the previous two finals to New Zealand, came out firing from the opening whistle with relentless attacking play and rock-solid defense. The result: a convincing 33-13 win and their first world champion title since 2014.

It is worth recalling that this triumph capped off a year of glory for English women's sport: in July, the Lionesses successfully defended their European football championship title. Head coach John Mitchell emphasized that the team hit their peak form at the decisive moment of the tournament, while captain Zoe Aldcroft triumphantly lifted the World Cup trophy three years after the previous final.