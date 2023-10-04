Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023

Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3.38 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Strasbourg will host Nantes in the 8th round of the French Ligue 1. The match will take place at Stade de la Meinau on October 6 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Strasbourg



The club has achieved significant success in its history. The list of achievements includes 1 victory in the French championship and 3 national cups. It is also worth noting that Strasbourg experienced exile to the amateur level and has returned to the elite division of the country relatively recently.

The best result after the promotion was the 6th place in the season of 2021/2022. This summer, “the BlueCo” consortium, which also owns Chelsea, bought the majority stake in the club, instilling hope in the hearts of the fans for something more.

Strasbourg started the new season well and is now in the 8th place. The gap from the leader is only 4 points.

Nantes



Nantes is an 8-time French champion. Speaking about the turn of the century, the team previously became the champion, but the victory in the National Cup is still fresh in memory. Nantes certainly participated in the finals of 2 previous draws (with varying degrees of success).

It finished the previous season above the relegation zone, gaining only 1 point more than Auxerre, which left the Ligue 1. The new campaign is off to a pretty good start. Nantes is still in the 13th place, but the clubs are very close in the tables (the championship leader is separated from the relegation zone only by 8 points).

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about 6 previous matches, Strasbourg has lost only once at the home arena.

Nantes has won only 1 out of 12 previous away matches. Still, the team has been scoring for 5 games in a row.

As for the head-to-head confrontations, only 2 draws were recorded in 18 previous games.

Prediction



The hosts look like the favourite of the following battle, but Nantes will also come for the points and will be able to give the fight to Strasbourg. I think the logical outcome of the match is a draw.

