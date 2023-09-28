Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023

In the seventh round of the French championship, a match will take place in which Starsbourg will host Lens. The meeting will take place on September 29.

Strasbourg

This season the team looks better than last and is now confidently at the top of the standings. Strasbourg has 10 points after six matches and is sixth in the table.

Recently, the team's performance experienced a certain decline when it lost to Nice (0:2) and drew with Montpellier (2:2), but then everything improved and Strasbourg won against Metz (1:0) and Toulouse (2:0), who are lower in the standings.

By the way, in the summer Strasbourg got a new owner and he is probably ready to spend a lot of money in order for the team to win the fight for getting into the European Cups.

Lens

This team represents the country in the Champions League and even managed to score a difficult point there in an away match with Sevilla. In the last round, Lens defeated Toulouse with a score of 2:1 and this victory was Lens’s first of the season, which looks very mysterious.

Since Lens are not tasked with fighting for survival in the elite of French football, they need to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

By the way, the club bosses are patient with head coach Frank Eze and show confidence in him.

Match forecast

The visiting team definitely looks more serious, but so far only in names. Lance needs to score points and preferably defeat such opponents. At the same time, there are big doubts that this will happen in the game with Strasbourg.

I propose to bet on the outcome - the first team will not lose with odds of 1.65.