Ligue 1 France 11 aug 2023, 15:00 Nice - Lille
France, Nice, Allianz Riviera
August 11 starts a new season in the championship of France. Nice and Lille will play in the 1st round.

Nice

Last season for the team was definitely not successful, as the tasks were not completed. Nice took only ninth place in the French championship, although during the championship they showed strength and competitiveness.

In the off-season, the team did not suffer significant losses, although some castling in the line-up did happen. The middle peasant of the French championship signed Terim Moffi from Lorient and Jeremy Boga from Atalanta.

During their summer preparations, Nice played a number of friendly matches against strong opponents. In particular, the team lost to Fiorentina, Braga and Lausanne, drew with Villarreal and won the game with Montpellier.

Lille

Last season, the team finished in fifth place and qualified to play in the Conference League.

In the off-season, the team suffered a lot of tangible personnel losses. Lille squad left key players, including Timothy Weah, Jonathan Bamba, Jose Fonte and Andre Gomez.

During the summer preparations for the new season, Lille drew with Brentford and Troyes, lost to Empoli, and also won against Le Havre and Nantes.

Match prediction

Lille is a team that plays more successfully at home. At the same time, Nice has high goals for the new season and the first game against such an opponent will immediately show what the team is capable of. I think that the home team will definitely not lose, so I will bet on the outcome of 1X.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
