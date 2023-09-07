RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Greece vs Gibraltar 10 September 2023

Prediction for Greece vs Gibraltar 10 September 2023

Prediction for Greece vs Gibraltar 10 September 2023
Greece Greece
European Championship 10 sep 2023, 14:45 Greece - Gibraltar
-
- : -
International, Athens, OPAP Arena
Gibraltar Gibraltar
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction

On September 10, in the qualifying match of the European Championship, a meeting between the national teams of Greece and Gibraltar will take place. The Greeks have serious chances to take the second place in the group according to the results of the selection, and the victory over the outsider will definitely help them to strengthen themselves among the leaders.

Greece

The winners of the 2004 European Championship have shown an unstable game in recent years. They did not make it through the qualification to the final part of the tournament of the last two European Championships.

This year they have a real chance to return to the European championship and try to create another big sensation.

In the group with the French, the Greeks immediately realized that they would not have to fight for the first place. However, for the second place they will face a difficult struggle with the Netherlands, who cannot find their game lately.

Gibraltar

This relatively new European team took part only in the last two qualifications for the European Championships, but failed to overcome them, which came as no surprise to anyone.

Interestingly, in the qualifying matches, Gibraltar did not score a single point. In the current tournament, they have not yet scored points. Moreover, in all the matches they did not even score a single goal.

In the first match of the meeting with Greece at home, Gibraltar lost with a score of 0:3.

History of confrontation and forecast

Between themselves, the teams met three times and in all cases the Greek team celebrated the victory. In the FIFA rankings, Greece is in 50th place, and Gibraltar is in 198th.

Here I see a simple victory for Greece, and I will bet on the outcome - total over 3.5 goals at a coefficient of 1.64.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 European Championship Today, 10:00 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.58 Finland Recommended Parimatch
Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Friendly International Today, 12:00 Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Bulgaria Odds: 1.65 Iran Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 European Championship Today, 12:00 Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Lithuania Odds: 1.85 Montenegro Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Friendly International Today, 13:00 Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Norway Odds: 1.89 Jordan Recommended MelBet
Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Friendly International Today, 14:30 Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Austria Odds: 1.65 Moldova Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 "I knew": Ronaldo spoke about the breakthrough of football in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:30 Anderlecht has signed another star player Football news Today, 07:03 Ukraine - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news Today, 06:30 Ronaldo misses Ballon d'Or for the first time in 20 years Football news Today, 06:00 The legend of English football will lead the club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:30 Mudryk spoke interestingly about his adaptation in England Football news Today, 05:00 Salah's transfer saga to Saudi Arabia is over Football news Today, 04:00 Two-time Champions League winner went to play in Brazil Football news Today, 03:52 Bayern will make another attempt to sign the Fulham player in the winter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023