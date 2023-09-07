On September 10, in the qualifying match of the European Championship, a meeting between the national teams of Greece and Gibraltar will take place. The Greeks have serious chances to take the second place in the group according to the results of the selection, and the victory over the outsider will definitely help them to strengthen themselves among the leaders.

Greece

The winners of the 2004 European Championship have shown an unstable game in recent years. They did not make it through the qualification to the final part of the tournament of the last two European Championships.

This year they have a real chance to return to the European championship and try to create another big sensation.

In the group with the French, the Greeks immediately realized that they would not have to fight for the first place. However, for the second place they will face a difficult struggle with the Netherlands, who cannot find their game lately.

Gibraltar

This relatively new European team took part only in the last two qualifications for the European Championships, but failed to overcome them, which came as no surprise to anyone.

Interestingly, in the qualifying matches, Gibraltar did not score a single point. In the current tournament, they have not yet scored points. Moreover, in all the matches they did not even score a single goal.

In the first match of the meeting with Greece at home, Gibraltar lost with a score of 0:3.

History of confrontation and forecast

Between themselves, the teams met three times and in all cases the Greek team celebrated the victory. In the FIFA rankings, Greece is in 50th place, and Gibraltar is in 198th.

Here I see a simple victory for Greece, and I will bet on the outcome - total over 3.5 goals at a coefficient of 1.64.