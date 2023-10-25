Olympiacos vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 26, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Olympiacos vs West Ham prediction
Olympiacos Olympiacos
Europa League Yesterday, 12:45 Olympiacos - West Ham
Finished
2 : 1
International, Piraeus, Karaiskakis Stadium
West Ham West Ham
Konstantinos Fortounis
33’
Rodinei
45’
87’
Lucas Paqueta
Greek Olympiacos and English West Ham will meet in the third round of the Europa League group stage. The English will try to score points in Greece to consolidate their position at the top of the standings. The meeting will take place on October 26.

Olympiacos

The Greek Olympiacos has one point and is in third place in Group A. In the first match, they were defeated by Freiburg (2:3), and in the second they drew with Backa Topola.

Obviously, the Greeks can be considered candidates for leaving the group, but it remains unclear whether they will be able to bypass the German Freiburg, which has looked quite confident in recent years.

In any case, first they need to try to score points with the leaders of the group - the English Hammers.

West Ham

The winner of last year's Conference League is leading the group standings with 6 points. It defeated Bačka Topola (3:1) and Freiburg (2:1) in previous matches.

The British take the Europa League very seriously and it is clear that they are determined to resolve the issue of leaving the group as early as possible. Now they need to beat one of their competitors away, after which the situation will be practically resolved.

Statistics and prediction

Bookmakers consider West Ham the favorites for this match. Olympiacos are unbeaten in four games, while West Ham have lost only one of their last five matches.

It seems to me that the guests will play carefully, while the hosts will run on the attack. There won't be many goals here - I'm betting on the total goals being less than 3 for 1.7.

