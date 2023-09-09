Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.93 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

On September 12, Ullevall Stadion (Oslo) will host the match of the 6th round of the Euro 2024 Qualification, in which Norway will compete with Georgia. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Norway



The national team is gradually turning from the most promising team in Europe, if we take into account this format, to the most disappointing one. Having the mega-stars led by Erling Haaland, “the Drillos” achieved nothing special, except for the winning in the League C of the Nations League – still, that’s the level where they stopped. Speaking about the current cycle, “the Scandinavians” started with a 0-3 score in the match with Spain and a 1-1 draw in Georgia in March. As for June confrontations, the team, first, got a 1-2 result in the struggle with the Georgians, and only then there happened a success in the battle with the outsider, the Cypriots – 3-1. The autumn started with a real warm-up in the form of a friendly match with Jordan, which was defeated even before the break.

Georgia



The team is fighting with dignity in the Nations League format. Taking into account 3 draws, it managed to win promotion twice, rising from the outsiders to the quite authoritative League B. Willy Sagnol, who achieved the higher mentioned result, and his players got off to a good start in the current qualifications. Having defeated Mongolia with a 6-1 score in the March friendly confrontation, “the Crusaders” then shared the points with the Norwegians, playing a 1-1 draw with them. As for the summer, the team, first, won in Cyprus (2-1) and only then capitulated to the embattled Scots in Glasgow. Khvicha and the company flew a long way to Spain last Friday. They managed to hold out for the first half of the time and even responded with a quick goal to the first conceded goal. Still, it seems to anger “La Furia Roja”, which stopped only when the young debutant, Yamal, scored the final 7-1 result in the 74th minute of the game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The teams have also played in the Euro qualifications, which happened in 1999, and then “the Scandinavians” were able to win both matches. Still, the Georgians, thanks to Mikautadze’s goal, achieved a home 1-1 draw in March.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that the Norwegians will easily cope with the Georgians, who will have minimal time to recover after the previous defeat. Nevertheless, it’s better to focus on the neutral option with “total: over 2.5 goals” (odd: 1.93).

