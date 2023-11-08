RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Montpellier vs Nice prediction
Montpellier Montpellier
Ligue 1 France 10 nov 2023, 15:00 Montpellier - Nice
-
- : -
France, Montpellier, Stade de la Mosson
Nice Nice
Montpellier will compete with Nice as part of the 12th round of the French Ligue 1. The match will take place at Stade de la Mosson on November 10 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Montpellier


Montpellier, unlike the next opponent, has more modest goals for the season. The main thing for the team is not to appear below the middle of the standings.

By the way, the very first rounds located the team approximately where it had planned to be throughout the season. Taking into account the results of 10 rounds, Montpellier has got 11 points and 13th place in the standings; moreover, there is 1 match in reserve.

Unfortunately for the club’s fans, the team does not have star players, still, despite this fact, the current squad can spoil the mood even for the favourites.

Nice


Speaking about the previous season, Nice finished in 9th place in the Ligue 1, but it started the current season much better and remains the only unbeaten team. With 7 wins and 4 draws, the club ranks first in the standings (this is a rather unexpected result).

Nice signed the contract with a new coach, Francesco Farioli, this summer. The Italian specialist had worked in two Turkish clubs before coming to “the Eaglets”. Also, the club signed new footballers, including Terem Moffi from Lorient and Jérémie Boga from Atalanta, in the summer – they scored almost half of the team’s goals.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Montpellier has lost only 1 match at the home arena in the current season.
• Nice hasn’t conceded in 6 games in a row.
• Montpellier has not beaten Nice on the native field since 2020.

Prediction


Nice will arrive in Montpellier as the favourite of the following battle. Still, it is a pretty controversial question whether the team can prove it on the football field. I suggest betting on the guests to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

