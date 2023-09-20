Prediction on game Win Monaco Odds: 2.008 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Friday, September 22 at 21:00 CET, Monaco will host Nice as part of the opening of the sixth round of the French Ligue 1 at the Arena Louis II.

Monaco

Although the team plays in the French football championship, it is a representative of another state - Monaco and they are the only professional club in the dwarf principality. The club managed to win the Ligue 1 championship eight times, win the French Cup five times and the French Super Cup four times, and also win the French League Cup once. On the international stage, the red-whites reached the final matches of the Champions League, the Cup Winners' Cup and the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup.

In the previous season, Monaco took sixth place in the standings, 2 points behind the European Cup zone. This season the team is unbeaten and after five matches, the “red-whites” have eleven points for three wins and two draws, which gives them first place in the standings.

In the summer, the club signed a contract with a new coach - Austrian Adolf Gütter, who managed to work as a coach in his homeland, then in Switzerland and Germany, and has now moved to France. Also during the last transfer window, the club signed contracts with Folarin Balogun from Arsenal, Denis Zakria from Juventus, and Mohammed Salisu from Southampton. However, unfortunately, the latter, due to injury, will not help the team in the current match, like three other injured players: Elisse Ben Segir, Edan Diop and Brill Embolo.

Nice

The club from the south won Ligue 1 four times, took the French Cup three times and the French Super Cup once. The team took part in the group stage of the European Cup three times, where they once managed to advance from the group, but were stopped in the 1/16 finals. Also last season, the “Eaglets” made it to the Conference League, but lost to Basel in the quarterfinals.

Last season, Nice finished in ninth place in Ligue 1, but this season they started better and are unbeaten in the first five matches, like their opponents. With two wins and three draws, the team is in fourth place in the standings.

Like their rivals, Nice signed a new coach this summer. It was Francesco Farioli. Before the “Eaglets,” the Italian managed to work in two Turkish clubs. The club also signed new players in the summer, including Terem Moffi from Lorient and Jérémie Boga from Atalanta. Three players will not play in this match due to various injuries, among whom is a player from the main team - Alexis Claude-Mauris.

The statistics of head-to-head matches

The teams have met each other many times and over the last ten matches, the advantage is on the side of the hosts of the upcoming game. Monaco emerged victorious from these meetings seven times, Nice won twice and a draw was recorded only once. The number of goals scored was almost equal for both teams; in ten games, the “red-whites” scored sixteen goals into the opponent’s goal, to which the “eaglets” responded with twelve goals.

Predictions

Both teams look very confident at the start of the season and the lack of defeats is proof of this. Although the game with Nice will not be easy for Monaco, the bookmakers give odds of 2.008 for the “red-whites” to win, and why not take advantage of this? My bet is Monaco's victory!