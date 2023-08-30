Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.64 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

On September 2, Stade Louis II (Monaco) will host the match of the 4th round of the French Ligue 1, in which Monaco will compete with Lens. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Monaco



The club could not repeat the unexpected triumph of the times of young Mbappé (and a number of other stars), when it achieved the league title in 2017. Still, it is eager to play in the Champions League, which means the need to finish at least in the 3rd place. It worked out a couple of times, but the previous season was de facto a failure – it finished in the 6th position. The new mentor for Golovin was expected to appear in the summer – that was Hütter, a rather experienced and relatively successful German specialist. And it is reasonable to mention that the squad was actively changing – for instance, there happened the saga around Balogun from Arsenal (London). At the same time, Clermont and Strasbourg were defeated in a pretty confident way, but the battle against Nantes brought only a draw. However, losing to “the Canaries” in that away match (2-0 and 3-1), “the Monegasques” “pulled” out a spectacular draw.

Lens



The team became one of the main discoveries of the previous season. “The Blood and Golds” finally came back to the elite division of the country. First, Franck Haise’s wards took the 7th place twice and suddenly became the vice-champion of the country in the previous draw. PSG got only 1 point more! Still, the club is rather poor, and it sold its leaders, led by Openda and Fofana, in the summer. There were also the newcomers, which are quite expensive ones: Andy Diouf cost 15 million and Elye Wahi cost two times more. Nevertheless, the team seems to be “raw” so far. There was no problem that the team lost to PSG, which “skidded” at the start and simply had to achieve the necessary result. Still, the vice-champion lost an away shoot-out to Brest with a 2-3 result and then, opening the score quickly, it limited itself to a draw with a potential competitor, Rennes – 1-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Taking into account 7 previous matches since 2020, Lens won four times and one more battle resulted in a defeat. As for the last season, “the Blood and Golds” took a maximum – 6 out of 6 points.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe in “the Monegasques” more. Still, both clubs play more spectacularly rather than consistently. We are waiting for “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.64).

