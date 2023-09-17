Prediction on game Total under 3,0 Odds: 1.71 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On September 19, San Siro (Milan) will host the match of the 1st round of the Champions League, in which Milan will compete with Newcastle. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Milan



The club, being under the rule of Stefano Pioli, was able to show several outstanding achievements. It goes without saying that the long-awaited triumph in the Serie A in 2021/2022 stands apart. Still, it not only failed to retain the Scudetto, but stayed at least in the top 4 of Italian football only due to a 10-point fine of Juventus. And only a breakthrough within the Champions League can make the season of 2022/2023 a successful one. If there was only the 4th place at the group stage before that, then “the Red and Blacks” were stopped only in the semi-finals in the spring (although they were defeated at this level by their enemy and neighbour, Inter). Nowadays, the team is upgraded in many ways, without Ibrahimović, Brahim Diaz, Tonali, Rebić, Origi and De Ketelaere, who did not find his performance. Still, there are also plenty of newcomers: a couple of Milan players, Loftus-Cheek and Perišić, have returned, as well as Reijnders, Okafor, Chukwueze, Yunus Musa, Romero, Pellegrino and Jovic. The idea is clear – to rejuvenate the squad, and this team is quite combat-ready.

Newcastle



The team entered a new era after the sale of the project by Mike Ashley to the royal house of Saudi Arabia, which was pretty successful. And being under the rule of the manager, Eddie Howe, who had been brought by the new investors, “the Black and Whites” finally began to show results, which match the ambitions. The previous season was consistently confident – the team ended it in the top 4. The higher mentioned result allowed it to finally, after a 2-decade pause, return to the Champions League. It was precisely this argument that made it possible to sign up the contract with, among other things, Tonali in the summer (Milan paid 70 million for the young footballer). However, “the Black and Whites” are unstable and, starting with the defeat of Aston Villa, then, usually lost to Liverpool, conceding a double scored by Darwin Nunez in the end, and to Brighton.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Newcastle will come to San Siro for the first time.

Predictions



We bet on "total: under 3.0" (odd: 1.71).


