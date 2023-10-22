RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Lens vs PSV prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Lens vs PSV prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Lens vs PSV Eindhoven prediction
Lens Lens
Champions League 24 oct 2023, 15:00 Lens - PSV Eindhoven
-
- : -
International, Lens, Stade Bollaert-Delelis
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game PSV Eindhoven wont lose
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

French Lens and Dutch PSV will compete with each other as part of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The battle will take place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on October 24 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Lens


Lens, if we take into account last year, surprised many and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in a long period. It finished the season in the 2nd place and earned a ticket to the group stage of the tournament.

By the way, Lens upsets its fans in the new draw of the French championship. On the other hand, the team managed to improve the state of things after a disastrous start.

The fans have noticed that the departures of Lois Openda and Seko Fofana had a huge impact on the performance of the team. However, the club plays well at the European arena. First there was a draw in the struggle with Sevilla, and then it took a sensational victory over Arsenal.

PSV


PSV is one of the most titled and popular clubs in the Netherlands. The team has won many trophies, including the European Champions Cup.

Speaking about the previous season, the team became the vice-champion and started by qualifying for the Champions League. PSV successfully overcame Austrian Sturm and Scottish Rangers. To be honest, the results at the group stage leave much to be desired – an away 0-4 defeat made by Arsenal and a 2:2 draw in the battle against Sevilla.

As for the inner arena, the club defeated Feyenoord in the Super Cup and made an excellent start in the Eredivisie – it won all 9 matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Lens is unbeaten in 6 previous matches.
• PSV lost only 1 out of 33 previous confrontations.
• The opponents have never played against each other.

Prediction


The teams are considered to be approximately equal in terms of the skill level of the footballers. Despite the fact that Lens has got pretty good results at the home arena, I think that PSV will not lose.

Prediction on game PSV Eindhoven wont lose
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Udinese vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Udinese Odds: 1.7 Lecce Recommended MelBet
Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Fatih Karagumruk Odds: 1.57 Adana Demirspor Bet now MelBet
Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.63 Alanyaspor Bet now MelBet
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Fiorentina Odds: 2.17 Empoli Recommended MelBet
Tottenham vs Fulham prediction Premier League England Today, 15:00 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Tottenham Odds: 1.63 Fulham Bet now 1хБет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:43 Real Madrid responded to rumors about Modric's departure Football news Today, 08:09 Xavi told how he decided to play 17-year-old Guia on the field Football news Today, 07:51 Inter Miami coach finds himself at the center of a scandal Football news Today, 07:20 Alejandro Gomez spoke about his positive doping test Football news Today, 06:04 17-year-old footballer Guia gained unprecedented fame after scoring for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans Football news Today, 04:14 The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli Football news Today, 03:59 Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:21 PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Inter vs Salzburg prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Benfica vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023