Lens vs PSV prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Prediction on game PSV Eindhoven wont lose Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

French Lens and Dutch PSV will compete with each other as part of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League. The battle will take place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on October 24 and will start at 21:00 CET.

Lens



Lens, if we take into account last year, surprised many and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in a long period. It finished the season in the 2nd place and earned a ticket to the group stage of the tournament.

By the way, Lens upsets its fans in the new draw of the French championship. On the other hand, the team managed to improve the state of things after a disastrous start.

The fans have noticed that the departures of Lois Openda and Seko Fofana had a huge impact on the performance of the team. However, the club plays well at the European arena. First there was a draw in the struggle with Sevilla, and then it took a sensational victory over Arsenal.

PSV



PSV is one of the most titled and popular clubs in the Netherlands. The team has won many trophies, including the European Champions Cup.

Speaking about the previous season, the team became the vice-champion and started by qualifying for the Champions League. PSV successfully overcame Austrian Sturm and Scottish Rangers. To be honest, the results at the group stage leave much to be desired – an away 0-4 defeat made by Arsenal and a 2:2 draw in the battle against Sevilla.

As for the inner arena, the club defeated Feyenoord in the Super Cup and made an excellent start in the Eredivisie – it won all 9 matches.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Lens is unbeaten in 6 previous matches.

• PSV lost only 1 out of 33 previous confrontations.

• The opponents have never played against each other.

Prediction



The teams are considered to be approximately equal in terms of the skill level of the footballers. Despite the fact that Lens has got pretty good results at the home arena, I think that PSV will not lose.

