On August 23, 2025, the opening round of the Italian Serie A will see Genoa take on Lecce. Kickoff is set for 18:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on the scoring potential of one of the teams in this clash.

Genoa

Genoa had a middling campaign last season in Serie A, finishing 13th—comfortably clear of the relegation zone but far from European competition spots. Their Coppa Italia journey was cut short, as they were knocked out by Sampdoria in the round of 32. Preseason preparations were solid: in four friendlies, Genoa picked up two wins and two draws, including an impressive 3-1 victory over Villarreal. The official season started with a confident 3-0 win over Vicenza Virtus in the Coppa Italia.

At home against Lecce, Genoa have a commanding record. The last five home encounters have all ended in victory for the hosts, each featuring over 2.5 goals, and both teams scored in four of them. Genoa's last home defeat to Lecce dates all the way back to 1998: since then, across ten meetings, Genoa have won eight and drawn two goalless matches.

Lecce

As for Lecce, last season was a battle for survival, with safety only secured in the closing rounds. Narrow 1-0 wins over Torino and Lazio allowed them to leapfrog Empoli and retain their Serie A status. Offensively, Lecce struggled mightily, netting just 27 goals—the lowest tally in the league. Even relegated Monza managed more.

Pre-season was inconsistent: four friendlies yielded two wins, one draw, and one loss. In their first official match of the season, Lecce beat Juve Stabia 2-0 at home in the Coppa Italia.

Head-to-head, Lecce have found it tough going against Genoa. In the last five meetings, they've lost three times, drawn once, and managed just a single win—at home. On the road in Genoa, Lecce have looked unconvincing and rarely come away with points.

Probable lineups

Genoa: Leali, Martin, Vasquez, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Frendrup, Stanciu, Mazzini, Carboni, Grønbaek, Colombo.

Leali, Martin, Vasquez, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Frendrup, Stanciu, Mazzini, Carboni, Grønbaek, Colombo. Lecce: Falcone, Quassi, Thiago Gabriel, Gaspar, Gallo, Helgason, Koulibaly, Pierre, Pierotti, Krstović, Banda.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Genoa are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 matches.

8 of Genoa's last 9 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Lecce are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 matches.

Genoa have won their last 5 home matches against Lecce.

Genoa are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Genoa vs Lecce match prediction

Last season, Genoa and Lecce found themselves in very different situations: the Genovese side cruised to a mid-table finish, while Lecce were fighting for survival until the final rounds. Both teams started the new campaign with Coppa Italia wins, but recent head-to-head history tilts heavily in Genoa’s favor. At home, Genoa have consistently dominated this fixture, taking points with authority. Notably, Genoa have scored at least once in seven of their last eight home matches against Lecce. Given the stats, current form, and home field advantage, it makes sense to expect another strong showing from Genoa and for their successful run against Lecce to continue. My pick for this match: Genoa individual total over 1 goal at odds of 1.53.