Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Empoli vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

Empoli vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

Empoli vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Empoli Empoli
Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 14:45 Empoli - Parma Calcio 1913
-
- : -
Italy, Empoli, Stadio Carlo Castellani
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.92
One of the matches of Serie A’s 36th round will be held on Saturday at the Carlo Castellani Stadium, where local side Empoli host Parma. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, with a good chance for success.

Match preview

In the previous round, Roberto D'Aversa’s side suffered yet another defeat, losing 0-1 at home to Lazio. This setback extended Empoli’s winless streak in the league to 20 matches (6 draws, 14 defeats). Notably, for the first time in the last four rounds, they managed to limit their opponent to under two goals conceded. However, this is small consolation given their tough position in the standings – the club remains in the relegation zone, sitting 19th with 25 points.

Scoring issues are especially evident at home: only seven goals scored at their own stadium this Serie A season – the worst result among all league participants. Moreover, Empoli have failed to win at home for 11 straight matches (4 draws, 7 losses), and in five of their last six home games, the team couldn’t find the back of the net at all.

Christian Chivu’s men lost 0-1 at home to Como last round. That defeat was their first in the last eight league games, snapping a lengthy unbeaten run (1 win and 6 draws). Interestingly, it was the third time in their last six matches that Parma failed to score.

Currently, Parma sit 16th in the standings with 32 points and still have a shot at survival: a win in the next round would secure their Serie A status for next season. Away fixtures remain a weak spot: Parma haven’t won on the road in 11 consecutive matches (5 draws, 6 defeats). This lack of stability away from home threatens their hopes for a successful season finish, despite their relatively decent form in recent rounds.

Probable lineups

  • Empoli: Davis Vasquez – Saba Goglichidze, Mattia Viti, Ardian Ismajli – Liberato Cacace, Luca Marianucci, Jacopo Fazzini, Giuseppe Pezzella – Lorenzo Colombo, Ola Solbakken, Emmanuel Gyasi
  • Parma: Zion Suzuki – Emanuele Valeri, Lautaro Valenti, Giovanni Leoni, Enrico Del Prato – Anthony Enoh, Simon Sohm, Mandela Keita – Jakub Ondrejka, Matteo Pellegrino, Ange-Yoan Bonny

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Parma drew 1-1 with Empoli at home
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in the last two meetings between these sides
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has been successful in two of their last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the home side in this one, with Empoli’s win priced around 2.16. We believe this match won’t feature many goals, and our pick is “Under 2.5 total goals” at odds of 1.92.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.92
Comments
