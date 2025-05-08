Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Serie A Round 36 will take place on Saturday at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, where local side Como will host Cagliari. I’m offering a bet on the number of goals in this clash, which comes with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Cesc Fàbregas, Como continue to impress with their remarkable run of form. Last round, Como claimed a 1-0 away victory over Parma, extending their winning streak in the league to five consecutive matches. The fans are especially delighted by the team's defensive solidity — Como have not conceded a single goal in their last four outings.

Thanks to this success, Como have climbed to 10th in the standings, sitting on 45 points. However, there’s no room to move higher — the gap to ninth place stands at 12 points. Fàbregas’ men are also confident at home, going unbeaten in five straight matches (3 wins and 2 draws).

In their previous match, Davide Nicola’s Cagliari side suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Udinese. This disappointing result marked Cagliari’s third loss in their last four Serie A fixtures, yet the team continues to show fighting spirit — managing to find the net in each of those games. At the moment, the club sits in 14th place with 33 points, and a win in the next round will guarantee their Serie A status for next season.

It’s worth noting Cagliari’s poor attacking record on the road — just 15 goals scored away from home all season, one of the worst tallies in the league (only three teams have fewer). Nicola’s side have struggled away from Sardinia: in their last eight away matches, they’ve picked up just one win (3 draws and 4 defeats).

Probable lineups

Como : Jean Butez – Alberto Moreno, Edoardo Goldaniga, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mergim Vojvoda – Lucas Da Cunha, Máximo Perrone, Nicolás Paz Martínez, Maxence Caqueret – Jonathan Ikoné, Patrick Cutrone

Cagliari: Elia Caprile – Sebastiano Luperto, José Luis Palomino, Gabriele Zappa – Michel Adopo, Nadir Zortea, Antoine Makoumbou, Tommaso Augello, Răzvan Marin – Zito Luvumbo, Roberto Piccoli

Match facts and head-to-head

In the reverse fixture, Cagliari drew 1-1 at home with Como

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five meetings

Both teams scored in four of the last five encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers favor Como, offering odds around 1.70 for a home win. In their last four home league matches, Como have not scored more than once in any game. Furthermore, Fàbregas’ men have been solid at the back — no more than one goal conceded in each of their previous five Serie A home fixtures. Our pick here is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.90.