Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Como vs Cagliari prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Como Como
Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 09:00 Como - Cagliari
-
- : -
Italy, Como, Stadio G. Sinigaglia
Cagliari Cagliari
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Serie A Round 36 will take place on Saturday at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, where local side Como will host Cagliari. I’m offering a bet on the number of goals in this clash, which comes with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Cesc Fàbregas, Como continue to impress with their remarkable run of form. Last round, Como claimed a 1-0 away victory over Parma, extending their winning streak in the league to five consecutive matches. The fans are especially delighted by the team's defensive solidity — Como have not conceded a single goal in their last four outings.

Thanks to this success, Como have climbed to 10th in the standings, sitting on 45 points. However, there’s no room to move higher — the gap to ninth place stands at 12 points. Fàbregas’ men are also confident at home, going unbeaten in five straight matches (3 wins and 2 draws).

In their previous match, Davide Nicola’s Cagliari side suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Udinese. This disappointing result marked Cagliari’s third loss in their last four Serie A fixtures, yet the team continues to show fighting spirit — managing to find the net in each of those games. At the moment, the club sits in 14th place with 33 points, and a win in the next round will guarantee their Serie A status for next season.

It’s worth noting Cagliari’s poor attacking record on the road — just 15 goals scored away from home all season, one of the worst tallies in the league (only three teams have fewer). Nicola’s side have struggled away from Sardinia: in their last eight away matches, they’ve picked up just one win (3 draws and 4 defeats).

Probable lineups

  • Como: Jean Butez – Alberto Moreno, Edoardo Goldaniga, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mergim Vojvoda – Lucas Da Cunha, Máximo Perrone, Nicolás Paz Martínez, Maxence Caqueret – Jonathan Ikoné, Patrick Cutrone
  • Cagliari: Elia Caprile – Sebastiano Luperto, José Luis Palomino, Gabriele Zappa – Michel Adopo, Nadir Zortea, Antoine Makoumbou, Tommaso Augello, Răzvan Marin – Zito Luvumbo, Roberto Piccoli

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the reverse fixture, Cagliari drew 1-1 at home with Como
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet landed in two of the last five meetings
  • Both teams scored in four of the last five encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers favor Como, offering odds around 1.70 for a home win. In their last four home league matches, Como have not scored more than once in any game. Furthermore, Fàbregas’ men have been solid at the back — no more than one goal conceded in each of their previous five Serie A home fixtures. Our pick here is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.90.

