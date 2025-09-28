Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.64 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 2 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in London, where English side Chelsea will host Portugal's Benfica. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances of success.

Match preview

Chelsea had a rough start in the Champions League, falling to Bayern away (1-3). That defeat marked their third consecutive loss in the competition and their fourth in the last five matches, clearly highlighting the squad’s struggles amid ongoing roster changes and prolonged instability.

However, the Blues look far more confident at Stamford Bridge: in their last 11 home Champions League fixtures, they’ve only lost twice—both times to Real Madrid. In the rest, the Londoners have showcased a solid defensive structure, conceding no more than one goal in 14 of their last 16 home European games.

Benfica suffered a shock defeat to Qarabag (2-3) in their opening match, despite holding a comfortable lead during the game. That result led to a coaching change: José Mourinho took charge of the team, and for him, this match in London will be special—this is where he achieved his greatest club-level successes.

However, Mourinho faces the urgent task of restoring confidence in the dressing room and shoring up the defense. Benfica have generally performed better away than at home in the Champions League, but given their current state, it’s hard to expect heroics against a highly motivated opponent, especially under the pressure of Stamford Bridge.

Probable lineups

Chelsea : Sánchez, James, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Pedro Jesus, Neto, Gittens, Garnacho

: Sánchez, James, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Pedro Jesus, Neto, Gittens, Garnacho Benfica: Trubin, Silva, Daal, Otamendi, Araujo, Rios, Barrenechea, Sudakov, Aursnes, Pavlidis, Schjelderup

Match facts and head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 9 of their last 11 home Champions League matches.

Benfica have lost 2 of their last 3 matches in the competition by more than one goal.

Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge for the first time as an opposing manager in European competition.

Prediction

Chelsea have every chance to bounce back in front of their fans after their opening defeat. Benfica’s poor form, ongoing restructuring, and the setback against Qarabag suggest the visitors aren’t yet ready to deliver at this level. Back Chelsea to win at odds of 1.64.