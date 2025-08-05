Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.06 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 7 at 18:00 Central European Time, the next stage of the Conference League qualifiers will see Azerbaijan's Araz take on Cyprus's Omonia. Dive into the matchup analysis and our match prediction below.

Araz from Azerbaijan kicked off their 2025/26 campaign in the Conference League qualifiers against Greek side Aris. At home, Elmar Bakhshiyev's squad secured a confident 2-1 victory, firmly controlling the game and barely allowing the Greeks to create any real chances. In the return leg, a 2-2 draw was enough to see the red-and-whites through. Araz led 2-0 at halftime, but after Igor Ribeiro was shown a straight red card, the team switched to defensive mode and conceded twice.

The Azerbaijani club enjoys keeping possession, dictating the tempo, and building up through long passing sequences. However, their backline often loses track of opposing attackers, struggles with defensive organization on counterattacks, and concedes in most matches.

Omonia, ahead of their Conference League debut, played six friendlies, losing five and drawing one, with a combined score of 6:15 against far from elite opponents.

But once in the Conference League, Giannis Anastasiou's men demolished Torpedo Kutaisi with an aggregate score of 5-0, including a dominant 4-0 away win in Georgia. Among the squad, Stevan Jovetić—renowned ex-star of Man City, Inter, Monaco, and others—stood out in particular. Jovetić netted in the first leg and bagged a brace in the second, making the Montenegrin the undisputed leader of the team in these early 2025/26 fixtures.

Probable lineups

Araz: Avram, Franco, Hasanlizade, Buludov, Abbasov, Wanderson, Cohen, Andrade, Boli, Silva, Simakala

Omonia: Fabiano, Masouras, Koulibaly, Panayiotou, Kitsos, Kusulos, Maric, Evandro, Semedo, Loizou, Jovetić

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between these teams

Both teams have scored in four of Araz’s last five matches

At least three goals have been scored in nine of Omonia’s last 10 games

Prediction

I’m expecting a high-octane, entertaining clash from both sides. Both love to attack and have the tools to put on a show. My pick: over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.06.