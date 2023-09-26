Zidane returns to coaching

According to Todofichajes, French coach Zinedine Zidane is considering continuing his coaching career by joining the French national team. At the moment, Zidane intends to wait until the end of Euro 2024, after which his appointment as head coach of the national team is possible.

Zinedine Zidane previously worked as head coach of Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018 and from 2019 to 2021. Under his leadership, Real became a two-time champion of Spain, a two-time winner of the Spanish Super Cup and a three-time winner of the Champions League.

Didier Deschamps has been the coach of the French national team since June 2012. Under his leadership, the French team became the 2018 World Cup champion in Russia, the 2021 Nations League winner, and also reached the Euro 2016 final and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Last season, Real won the silver medal in the Spanish Championship. Barcelona won the championship.