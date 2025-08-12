RU RU ES ES FR FR
Yamil Bukele Announces Bid for FESFUT Presidency

According to statements shared on his social media, Yamil Bukele, president of El Salvador’s National Sports Institute (INDES), has officially announced his candidacy to lead the Executive Committee of the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT). The announcement came via a statement on his X account, in which he explained that the decision followed months of direct involvement in the country’s football structure and careful consideration with his family about the challenges the sport faces.

The sibling of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele emphasized that, if elected, his administration would strictly follow FESFUT’s statutes and FIFA regulations, pledging to comply with and enforce the established rules. “Those who don’t try are the ones who lose, and we will do everything necessary to achieve the goals we all want as Salvadorans,” he said.

His candidacy marks a significant moment in FESFUT’s electoral process, at a time when the organization is seeking to strengthen its internal operations and boost the sport’s international profile. With his background at INDES, Bukele aims to leverage his experience in sports administration to drive reform and modernization within the federation.

