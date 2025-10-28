Women's AFCON 2026 Qualifiers : Where to watch Togo vs. Burkina Faso live ?
Live match streaming channels.
Football news Today, 09:42Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/FtfTogolaise/status/1982451602595156074/photo/1
Beaten 2-0 in the first leg in Ouagadougou, the Togolese women, who are playing for a must-win, will try to turn things around and secure a historic qualification for the finals.
While the Hawks women will face Burkina Faso this Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Kégué stadium starting at 4 p.m. GMT, fans who cannot make it to the stadium, can watch the match live,
- On the official Facebook page of the Togolese Football Federation
- New World TV