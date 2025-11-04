Women's AFCON 2026 : Four Eliminated Teams Reinstated by CAF

CAF based its selection on the FIFA rankings.

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations was expanded from 12 to 16 teams, allowing CAF to reinstate other eliminated teams.

After the qualifying phase, several major teams were eliminated. With four additional spots now available, the Confederation of African Football reinstated Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Mali, and Egypt, basing its selection on the FIFA rankings.

These four nations, despite being eliminated on the field, join Morocco and the other teams that qualified for the final tournament.

This reinstatement allows established players in African women's football to remain in the continental competition, ensuring a higher level of play and greater representation for this edition of the Women's AFCON 2026.