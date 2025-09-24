Whitecaps Eye Eighth Cascadia Cup and Top-Four Finish Against Timbers

Vancouver Whitecaps will host Portland Timbers on Wednesday night at BC Place in a clash with major stakes. Per the club’s official release, a win would deliver the team’s record eighth Cascadia Cup and secure a top-four finish in the Western Conference, guaranteeing home field advantage in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Whitecaps have collected a club-record 55 points this season (16-6-7) and remain in the hunt for the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season. With five matches remaining, a victory could also lift Vancouver to the top of the Western Conference standings ahead of San Diego FC.

For Portland, the matchup is about survival in the playoff race. The Timbers sit seventh with 42 points (11-10-9) and must add to their total to avoid slipping toward the play-in line. Historically, Portland holds a 17-13-8 record in 38 league meetings against Vancouver. Forward Felipe Mora has been particularly effective in the rivalry, with four goals and an assist in the past six matches against the Canadian side.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, with coverage available live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The latest chapter of the Cascadia rivalry is expected to draw a packed house and high intensity on the pitch.