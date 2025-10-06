What future for Franck Kessié at Al Ahli ?

An uncertain future.

Talks over Franck Kessié's future at Al Ahli have stalled. It remains unclear whether the Ivorian midfielder and the Saudi club will be able to agree on a possible new contract.

According to official reports, the 28-year-old midfielder is keen to return to Europe and has started talks with the Saudi club's management regarding an amicable termination of his contract.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia from FC Barcelona in 2023, Franck Kessié quickly established himself as a key player at the Jeddah club. His consistent performance and leadership in midfield have made him a key player in Al Ahli's project.