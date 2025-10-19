WAFCON 2026 Qualifiers: Benin’s Coach Ouzerou Backs Team to Shock Super Falcons

Amazons of Benin Republic head coach, Abdoulaye Ouzerou, has expressed confidence ahead of their clash with Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the WAFCON 2026 qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated showdown, Ouzerou insists that Benin are not afraid of the challenge ahead by the ten-time African champions despite acknowledging the gulf in experience and quality between both sides. The defending champions, Nigeria, are overwhelming favorites to win the game.

Ouzerou said after unveiling his squad.

“We’re going to count on their heart, because if you’re physically and technically inferior, you have to compensate mentally. And for me, mentally, they’re ready. We’re going to rely heavily on that mentality.”

He admitted that the Super Falcons are the superior side on paper, but maintained that football is not played solely with skill or strength.

“There’s no comparison possible physically and technically we know that, we’re not crazy. But mentally, I believe we can make up for those differences.”

Benin Republic will take on the reigning champions in the second round of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The first leg is scheduled to take place at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé on Thursday, while the return leg will be held at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta on Tuesday, October 28.