On October 3rd, in the 2nd matchday of the Asian Champions League Group D, a match took place between Nassaji Mazandaran (Iran) and Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia). The Brazilian star forward, Neymar, started for the visiting team.

In the 58th minute of the game, Neymar scored the second goal for Al-Hilal. In the first half, Alexander Mitrovic had also scored.

For Neymar, this goal marked his first for Al-Hilal since his transfer from PSG. Additionally, he has provided 2 assists in 5 matches for the Saudi club.

VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal