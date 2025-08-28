Vicente Taborda Sold to Panathinaikos: How Much Boca and Platense Receive

According to Boca Juniors and Platense, Vicente Taborda will continue his career in Greece after being sold to Panathinaikos. The midfielder, who was on loan at Platense, generates significant revenue for both clubs and embarks on a new stage of his professional journey.

The transfer was finalized at $5 million for 80% of the player’s rights, with $4.5 million going to Boca and $500,000 to Platense for display rights. Per the Vicente López club, the deal allowed the early termination of the loan, fulfilling the player’s desire to move to Europe. Taborda had already expressed his wish to make the leap to European football, and the clubs reached an agreement that satisfied all parties involved.

Taborda, 24, played 86 matches across his two periods with Platense, scoring 11 goals and providing 4 assists, and was pivotal in the club’s first-ever Primera División title in 2025. His performances were crucial during the Torneo Apertura, leaving a lasting impression on Platense fans. At Boca, he appeared in 17 official matches, totaling 631 minutes without scoring or assisting, with his last game being the Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense. The transfer highlights how Argentine clubs carefully manage player rights and seek to maximize revenue through international sales.