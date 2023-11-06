Verstappen has ascended to the fourth position in Formula 1 in terms of victories

RU RU NG NG
Motorsport News
Steven Perez
Pilot Max Verstappen has now secured the fourth position in Formula 1's all-time victory rankings.

Thanks to his triumph in the Brazilian Grand Prix, he has risen to fourth place in this statistic, surpassing Alain Prost. This marked Verstappen's 52nd victory in Formula 1. The most victories in a career belong to Lewis Hamilton, with 103, followed by Michael Schumacher in second place with 91, and Sebastian Vettel in third with 53.

Furthermore, Max Verstappen has set a seasonal record with 17 race victories.

The Brazilian Grand Prix was the twentieth race of this Formula 1 season. Throughout the majority of the race, there were few significant events. The noteworthy development revolved around Mercedes' issues, ranging from communication problems to tire usage.

As a result, instead of improving their fourth and fifth positions on the starting grid, Russell began the race in tenth place, while Hamilton was contending for eighth. For the first time in a long while, the technical department at Aston Martin fine-tuned the car correctly. The outcome was that both drivers from the team secured spots in the top five.

Formula 1 is now on a two-week break. The next race will take place on November 18th in Las Vegas.

