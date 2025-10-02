Vancouver Whitecaps win the Canadian Championship as Müller becomes the most decorated German footballer

Another trophy for the collection.

On the night of Thursday, October 2, Vancouver Whitecaps faced Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship final and once again lifted the trophy.

Within the opening ten minutes, the Whitecaps struck twice, with one of the goals scored by Thomas Müller. Vancouver FC pulled one back in the 35th minute, but their joy was short-lived — a minute later the Whitecaps restored their two-goal cushion with a third.

Late in the match, the two Vancouver sides exchanged goals. The Whitecaps netted their fourth, only to concede a second two minutes later.

The Whitecaps sealed a 4-2 victory, clinching their fourth consecutive Canadian Championship title. For Thomas Müller, this marked his first trophy with his new team.

Individually, however, it was his 35th career title — making him the most decorated German player in history.