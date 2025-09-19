Vancouver FC Advances Past Ottawa to Face Whitecaps in Canadian Championship Final

Vancouver FC booked a place in the Telus Canadian Championship final after edging Atletico Ottawa 3-2 on aggregate, despite losing Thursday’s second leg 1-0, according to Canadian Press.

The CPL basement side, with a 2-15-6 league record, entered TD Place with a two-goal cushion from the first leg. David Rodriguez cut the deficit just before halftime, but Martin Nash’s men defended resolutely under heavy pressure, with Callum Irving making key saves to preserve the aggregate lead.

Ottawa dominated possession and outshot Vancouver, yet could not find the decisive goals. “We lost this tie in the first leg,” admitted Ottawa coach Diego Mejia.

The final, set for Oct. 1 at B.C. Place Stadium, will be an all-Vancouver affair, as defending champion Whitecaps advanced by beating Forge FC 6-2 on aggregate. It will also pit interim coach Martin Nash against his brother Steve Nash, part of the Whitecaps’ ownership group. For Vancouver FC, whose cup run included penalty shootout wins over Pacific and Cavalry, the matchup provides rare silverware hopes in a difficult season.