UFOA -A U17 : Souleymane Commissaire Faye voted Best Player and Top Scorer of the Tournament

Souleymane Commissaire Faye wants more.

For his outstanding performance and scoring so many goals during the UFOA-A U17 tournament, Senegalese star Souleymane Commissaire Faye was rewarded. He was named the tournament's best player and top scorer, promising to continue his efforts to reach the top.

On his Twitter account, the young talent stated:

"These trophies are the result of collective work, sacrifice, and determination. I dedicate them to all those who believe in me and push me to give my best every day. The story continues..."

Already the top scorer and best player at the 2024/2025 CAF African Schools Championship held last April, Souleymane Commissaire Faye continues to surprise his fans with his outstanding performances.

With these rare qualities, Souleymane almost single-handedly helped Senegal become West Zone A champions for the third time in its history. The Lionceaux's number ten thus confirmed his place among the great hopes of Senegalese football.