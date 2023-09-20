UEFA was criticized for allowing Red Star to play in shirts with a Russian sponsor

UEFA has been criticized for allowing the Russian oil company Gazprom to sponsor Red Star in the Champions League, reports Athletic.

Gazprom will return to the Champions League this year through a sponsorship deal with Crvena Zvezda. Not only is Gazprom one of the biggest polluters in the world, its revenues are directly used to pay for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Activists from the Fossil Free Football group said UEFA should bring its advertising rules in line with its public promises. Football can do what sports did with tobacco in the past: ban advertising of products that harm the health of fans and players.

Also, ultras Young Boys, who play in the same group as the Serbs, commented on this situation. They said that Red Star and their main sponsor Gazprom, a supporter of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, show that football is a dirtier business than ever.

By the way, UEFA refused to comment on this matter.