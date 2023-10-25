UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 Matchday 3: standings, results & schedule

RU RU NG NG
Football news 25 oct 2023, 17:09
The main European club competition is approaching its equator: the third round of matches will take place on October 24 and 25.

On Tuesday, one of the main games of the day will be the duel between Sevilla and Arsenal, while Real Madrid will face Braga on the same day. Also on that day, Manchester United will host Copenhagen.

On Wednesday, all eyes will be on Paris, where PSG and AC Milan will meet. In parallel, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund will play in the UK. The reigning UEFA Champions League winner, Manchester City, is expecting a duel with Young Boys.

Below we have prepared for you the results of the third and fourth rounds in the UEFA Champions League.

Time - СЕТ

Group A

3rd round. 24.10
18:45 Galatasaray - Bayern Munich 1-3
21:00 Manchester United - Copenhagen 1-0

4th round. 08.11
21:00 Copenhagen - Manchester United
21:00 Bayern Munich - Galatasaray

Group B

3rd round. 24.10
21:00 Lens - PSV 1-1
21:00 Sevilla - Arsenal 1-2

4th round. 08.11
21:00 PSV - Lens
21:00 Arsenal - Sevilla

Group C

3rd round. 24.10
21:00 Union Berlin - Napoli 0-1
21:00 Braga - Real Madrid 1-2

4th round. 08.11
18:45 Napoli - Union Berlin
21:00 Real Madrid - Braga

Group D

3rd round. 24.10
18:45 Inter - RB Salzburg 2-1
21:00 Benfica - Real Sociedad 0-1

4th round. 08.11
18:45 Real Sociedad - Benfica
21:00 RB Salzburg - Inter

Group E

3rd round. 25.10
18:45 Feyenoord - Lazio 3-1
21:00 Celtic - Atletico Madrid 2-2

4th round. 07.11
21:00 Lazio - Feyenoord
21:00 Atletico Madrid - Celtic

Group F

3rd round. 25.10
21:00 Newcastle United - Borussia Dortmund 0-1
21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Milan 3-0

4th round. 07.11
18:45 Borussia Dortmund - Newcastle United
21:00 Milan - Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

3rd round. 25.10
21:00 RB Leipzig - Red Star Belgrade 3-1
21:00 Young Boys - Manchester City 1-3

4th round. 07.11
21:00 Red Star Belgrade - RB Leipzig
21:00 Manchester City - Young Boys

Group H

3rd round. 25.10
18:45 Barcelona - Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1
21:00 Royal Antwerp - Porto 1-4

4th round. 07.11
18:45 Shakhtar Donetsk - Barcelona
21:00 Porto - Antwerp Royal

