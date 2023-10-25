UEFA Champions League 2024/2025 Matchday 3: standings, results & schedule

The main European club competition is approaching its equator: the third round of matches will take place on October 24 and 25.

On Tuesday, one of the main games of the day will be the duel between Sevilla and Arsenal, while Real Madrid will face Braga on the same day. Also on that day, Manchester United will host Copenhagen.

On Wednesday, all eyes will be on Paris, where PSG and AC Milan will meet. In parallel, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund will play in the UK. The reigning UEFA Champions League winner, Manchester City, is expecting a duel with Young Boys.

Below we have prepared for you the results of the third and fourth rounds in the UEFA Champions League.

Time - СЕТ

Group A

3rd round. 24.10

18:45 Galatasaray - Bayern Munich 1-3

21:00 Manchester United - Copenhagen 1-0

Standings provided by Sofascore

4th round. 08.11

21:00 Copenhagen - Manchester United

21:00 Bayern Munich - Galatasaray

Group B

3rd round. 24.10

21:00 Lens - PSV 1-1

21:00 Sevilla - Arsenal 1-2

Standings provided by Sofascore

4th round. 08.11

21:00 PSV - Lens

21:00 Arsenal - Sevilla

Group C

3rd round. 24.10

21:00 Union Berlin - Napoli 0-1

21:00 Braga - Real Madrid 1-2

Standings provided by Sofascore

4th round. 08.11

18:45 Napoli - Union Berlin

21:00 Real Madrid - Braga

Group D

3rd round. 24.10

18:45 Inter - RB Salzburg 2-1

21:00 Benfica - Real Sociedad 0-1

Standings provided by Sofascore

4th round. 08.11

18:45 Real Sociedad - Benfica

21:00 RB Salzburg - Inter

Group E

3rd round. 25.10

18:45 Feyenoord - Lazio 3-1

21:00 Celtic - Atletico Madrid 2-2

Standings provided by Sofascore

4th round. 07.11

21:00 Lazio - Feyenoord

21:00 Atletico Madrid - Celtic

Group F

3rd round. 25.10

21:00 Newcastle United - Borussia Dortmund 0-1

21:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Milan 3-0

Standings provided by Sofascore

4th round. 07.11

18:45 Borussia Dortmund - Newcastle United

21:00 Milan - Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

3rd round. 25.10

21:00 RB Leipzig - Red Star Belgrade 3-1

21:00 Young Boys - Manchester City 1-3

Standings provided by Sofascore

4th round. 07.11

21:00 Red Star Belgrade - RB Leipzig

21:00 Manchester City - Young Boys

Group H

3rd round. 25.10

18:45 Barcelona - Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1

21:00 Royal Antwerp - Porto 1-4

Standings provided by Sofascore