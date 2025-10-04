U20 World Cup : Morocco's starting 11 against Mexico

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Today, 16:25
Morocco will play Mexico this Saturday evening, October 4, to confirm its qualification spot. While the Moroccans have already qualified, they will face Mexico in the third day of the U20 World Cup group stage.

This roster has been completely reworked by coach Mohamed Ouahbi. Only Maamar and El Haddad remain starters. Gomis starts in goal, Benchaouch on the bench.

The Composition of Morocco

  1. I. Gomis –
  2. I. Mahsoub,
  3. M. T. Majni,
  4. M. Z. Kebdani,
  5. A. Maamar – A
  6. . Tajaouart,
  7. N. Byar –
  8. M. Hamony,
  9. S. El Haddad,
  10. I. Boumassaoudi –
  11. Y. El Bahraoui.
