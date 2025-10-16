U20 World Cup : Morocco Qualifies for the Final

Morocco defeated France to qualify.

Morocco defeated France to qualify for the U20 World Cup final. After a thrilling match won on penalties against France (1-1, 6-5 on penalties), Morocco can breathe a sigh of relief.

This historic victory sends the Atlas Lions to the world final for the first time in their history. Wednesday's match had started perfectly for the Moroccans, and indeed for the entire encounter. Dominating in intensity and supported by a supportive crowd in Chile, Mohamed Wahbi's men could have extended the lead before halftime, but they lacked precision in their final move.

France, thanks to Lucas Michal (59'), equalized with a powerful shot, taking advantage of a moment of uncertainty in the Moroccan defense. In the penalty shootout, the Atlas Lions won 6-5. They will face the winner of the match between Colombia and Argentina in the final.