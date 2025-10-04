U20 World Cup : Mexico wins, Morocco qualifies

Mexico wins but Morocco remains group leader.

Morocco failed to win against their opponents of the day. In this open match, both opponents were up to the task. With a goalless draw (0-0) at halftime, the Atlas Lions held their own against their Mexican counterparts, while the Moroccans were the favorites in this match.

With slightly less possession (43% versus 57%) at halftime, the Moroccans were unable to find a goal. Much more precise in their actions, the Mexicans opened the scoring in the 51st minute thanks to a penalty from Gilberto Mora. The score remained unchanged until the end of the match (0-1).

Despite Morocco's defeat, the Atlas Lions, who finished top of Group C with six points, secured their place in the second round of the competition.

Final standings of Group C