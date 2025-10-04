U20 World Cup : Mexico wins, Morocco qualifies
Morocco failed to win against their opponents of the day. In this open match, both opponents were up to the task. With a goalless draw (0-0) at halftime, the Atlas Lions held their own against their Mexican counterparts, while the Moroccans were the favorites in this match.
With slightly less possession (43% versus 57%) at halftime, the Moroccans were unable to find a goal. Much more precise in their actions, the Mexicans opened the scoring in the 51st minute thanks to a penalty from Gilberto Mora. The score remained unchanged until the end of the match (0-1).
Despite Morocco's defeat, the Atlas Lions, who finished top of Group C with six points, secured their place in the second round of the competition.
Final standings of Group C
- 1st Morocco – 6 points
- 2nd Mexico – 5 points
- 3rd Spain – 4 points
4th Brazil – 1 point