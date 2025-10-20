U20 World Cup : Achraf Hakimi congratulates the Cubs' feat

Achraf Hakimi congratulated the Moroccan U20 players.

Moments of glory for the Moroccan U20 team after winning their first World Cup in history, the Moroccans are overjoyed.

Early Monday, the Atlas Lions beat Argentina (2-0) to clinch their first historic U20 World Cup, less than three years after the Eagles' epic triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While the many congratulatory messages continue to be sent, Achraf Hakimi's message did not go unnoticed.

The Paris Saint-Germain right-back praised the young champions' performance :

"The future of our football is in good hands. Well done guys, U20 world champions!" »

This reaction from the Atlas Lions vice-captain demonstrates his commitment and love for Moroccan football. It is therefore a gesture of encouragement on his part.