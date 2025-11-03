U17 World Cup : Tunisia defeats Fiji

The Tunisians ruthlessly beat Fiji.

Tunisia achieved a major feat in their first match of the U17 World Cup. It's a strong message to their opponents in Group D. In their opening match, the Tunisians ruthlessly defeated Fiji 6-0.

The Carthage Eagles inflicted a resounding defeat on Fiji. By the 84th minute, the score was a resounding 5-0, reflecting the overwhelming dominance of the young Carthage Eagles. This attacking masterclass is the perfect start to Tunisia's campaign in the competition.

The Tunisian attack proved particularly effective, with W. Slama scoring twice in the 30th minute before doubling the lead in the 53rd. However, F. Tayechi had already extended the advantage in the 36th minute. Despite a tough group including Argentina and Belgium, Mohamed Amine Naffati's men displayed composure and clinical finishing against an outmatched Fijian side.

Late in the game, Anisse Saidi scored in the 74th minute, followed closely by S. Abdallah in the 80th and Tayechi in the 86th, sealing the comfortable victory. With these three points and a favorable goal difference, Tunisia will approach their upcoming matches against the group favorites with confidence.