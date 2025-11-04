U17 World Cup : Ivory Coast faces Switzerland this Tuesday

This match promises to be captivating.

The Ivory Coast U7 football team will face Switzerland this Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 1:30 PM UTC for their first match of the U17 World Cup in Qatar. This match promises to be captivating, with an Ivorian team that has already proven itself on the continent and a Swiss team looking to rebuild.

An exciting duel will take place this Tuesday between Ivory Coast and Switzerland, the two teams being in Group F. For their opening match, the young Elephants will try to gain the upper hand against a Swiss team that is making its return to the competition after a sixteen-year absence, having won the world title in 2009.

During this match, Ivory Coast will need to demonstrate solidity and efficiency to secure the first three points. A real battle for group supremacy is looming.