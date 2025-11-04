U17 World Cup : Egypt 4-1 Haiti

Egypt temporarily takes the lead in Group E.

A successful start for Egypt in their first match of the U17 World Cup. It was a great achievement for the Egyptian national team this Tuesday, November 4th, in Qatar. The Egyptian team secured a deserved 4-1 victory against Haiti.

Dominant in the first half, the young Pharaohs quickly made the difference thanks to their clinical finishing and high pressing. In the 3rd minute, Bellal Atia opened the scoring for Haiti. The Egyptians followed up with a beautiful team move finished off by Abdel El Zoghby (10th minute).

Despite a brief Haitian response rewarded by Nikolai Pierre's goal (20th minute), Hamza Abdelkarim restored Egypt's lead before halftime (27th minute).

In the second half, from a well-taken corner, Omar Kamal headed home Egypt's fourth goal (72nd minute), sealing a deserved victory.

Egypt thus provisionally takes the lead in Group E, pending the result of the match between England and Venezuela.