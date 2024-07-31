Two sensations in tennis. What unexpected events occurred on the fourth day of the Olympics 2024?

On July 29th, the fourth day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris concluded.

Let’s delve into the most unexpected results from the past 24 hours that could astonish sports fans!

Tennis: Which is more densational: Vekić’s victory or Schmiedlová’s win?

Finally, the Olympic tennis tournament has started to surprise us, delivering two unexpected results in one day.

World No. 2 Coco Gauff was defeated by Donna Vekić. In terms of their standings, this is a sensational result, though tennis fans might contest this.

Gauff hasn’t been showcasing her best tennis on European courts, as she typically does in the US or Australia. She is primarily a hard court player. On the other hand, Vekić is versatile and adept on any surface. Moreover, she has shown impressive form in the past two months: a final in Bad Homburg and a Wimbledon semi-final. Donna truly outplayed Coco and deservedly advanced. In the Olympic quarterfinals, the Croatian will face Marta Kostyuk from Ukraine.

The real sensation of the day in the tennis world was Anna Karolína Schmiedlová defeating Jasmine Paolini. The World No. 67 overcame the World No. 5.

Those who missed the 2024 tennis season might not find this surprising. However, Paolini has been exceptional this season: winning in Dubai, reaching the Roland Garros final, and the Wimbledon final. Plus, the Olympics are held on her favored clay courts.

Schmiedlová, at 29, has not achieved significant milestones and is gradually moving towards WTA 125 tournaments. She was expected to lose to the Italian. Nevertheless, the Slovak player triumphed in three sets. Next, Anna Karolína will face the 9th seed and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková, who had defeated Paolini in the grass-court major final.