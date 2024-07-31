RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Olympic Games News Two sensations in tennis. What unexpected events occurred on the fourth day of the Olympics 2024?

Two sensations in tennis. What unexpected events occurred on the fourth day of the Olympics 2024?

Olympic Games News Today, 00:00
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
Two sensations in tennis. What unexpected events occurred on the fourth day of the Olympics 2024? PHOTO: Rene Nijhuis

On July 29th, the fourth day of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris concluded.

Let’s delve into the most unexpected results from the past 24 hours that could astonish sports fans!

Tennis: Which is more densational: Vekić’s victory or Schmiedlová’s win?

Finally, the Olympic tennis tournament has started to surprise us, delivering two unexpected results in one day.

World No. 2 Coco Gauff was defeated by Donna Vekić. In terms of their standings, this is a sensational result, though tennis fans might contest this.

Gauff hasn’t been showcasing her best tennis on European courts, as she typically does in the US or Australia. She is primarily a hard court player. On the other hand, Vekić is versatile and adept on any surface. Moreover, she has shown impressive form in the past two months: a final in Bad Homburg and a Wimbledon semi-final. Donna truly outplayed Coco and deservedly advanced. In the Olympic quarterfinals, the Croatian will face Marta Kostyuk from Ukraine.

The real sensation of the day in the tennis world was Anna Karolína Schmiedlová defeating Jasmine Paolini. The World No. 67 overcame the World No. 5.

Those who missed the 2024 tennis season might not find this surprising. However, Paolini has been exceptional this season: winning in Dubai, reaching the Roland Garros final, and the Wimbledon final. Plus, the Olympics are held on her favored clay courts.

Schmiedlová, at 29, has not achieved significant milestones and is gradually moving towards WTA 125 tournaments. She was expected to lose to the Italian. Nevertheless, the Slovak player triumphed in three sets. Next, Anna Karolína will face the 9th seed and Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková, who had defeated Paolini in the grass-court major final.

Football: The final day of the group stage – One Sensation

Egypt defeated Spain 2:1. Essentially, Spain had already secured a playoff spot before this match, allowing them to relax against a less formidable opponent.

However, La Furia Roja likely didn’t aim to relinquish first place. As a result, the African team accumulated 7 points, surpassing Spain’s 6 points.

The odds for Spain’s victory were 1.80, while Egypt’s success stood at 5.23. Even a draw seemed more likely.


Unusual Basketball – an unusual Result

Germany’s women’s team defeated the USA 17:13! Why so few points? Because it was 3x3 basketball.

Nonetheless, this is still a surprise. Bookmakers heavily favored the Americans at 1.08, with odds for Germany exceeding 6.80! Interestingly, on July 29th, the German women’s team also unexpectedly won against Belgium in “regular” basketball, despite it being their Olympic debut. It’s a unique basketball celebration for a country that will host the next World Cup.

Only 8 countries compete in Olympic 3x3 basketball. Each team plays against every other team in the group stage. The top two teams advance to the semi-finals, while teams placed 3-6 proceed to the quarterfinals. It’s an exciting and fast-paced variant of basketball, worth watching in your spare time.

Gymnastics: Biles is impressive, but who took Silver and Bronze?

The US women’s team, led by Simone Biles, unsurprisingly won gold in the team event in artistic gymnastics at the Olympics.

However, the podium finishers surprised everyone. Italy took silver, and Brazil claimed bronze. The Brazilian team has never been on the Olympic podium before, and Italy last won a medal in this event back in 1928.

ФОТО: Tom Weller
Popular news
Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions
How much money will athletes get paid for medals at the Olympics? Olympic Games News Today, 08:47 How much money will athletes from the different countries get paid for medals at the Olympics?
2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Tally Olympic Games News Yesterday, 17:34 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris Medal Table
A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 09:49 A battle of two legends. Djokovic beats Nadal at the 2024 Olympics
RANKED. 33 Greatest Olympians of the XXI century on the eve of the 33rd Olympic Games Olympic Games News 29 july 2024, 06:45 RANKING. 33 greatest Olympians of the XXI century according to Dailysports
Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match Olympic Games News 28 july 2024, 15:05 Is this really a football score? The women's teams from Zambia and Australia delivered a wild match
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Auda 0 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Auda
0
Cliftonville
0
5’
Japan 0 - 0 Nigeria Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Japan
0
Nigeria
0
5’
Brazil 0 - 0 Spain Today, 11:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Brazil
0
Spain
0
5’
Haecken - : - F91 Dudelange Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Haecken
-
F91 Dudelange
-
13:00
Fehervar FC - : - Sumqayit Today, 13:00 Conference League Qualification.
Fehervar FC
-
Sumqayit
-
13:00
RFS - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 13:00 Champions League Qualification.
RFS
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
13:00
Zambia - : - Germany Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Zambia
-
Germany
-
13:00
Australia - : - USA Today, 13:00 Summer Olympics Women.
Australia
-
USA
-
13:00
FC Midtjylland - : - UE Santa Coloma Today, 13:15 Champions League Qualification.
FC Midtjylland
-
UE Santa Coloma
-
13:15
Partizan Belgrade - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 14:00 Champions League Qualification.
Partizan Belgrade
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
14:00
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 10:40 "My friend, you greedy belly, keep working," Usyk replied to Tyson Fury Olympic Games News Today, 10:36 Warming up for doubles. Alcaraz calmly reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic tennis tournament Football news Today, 10:34 Ex-Arsenal forward lobbies for Arteta's charge to move to Marseille Olympic Games News Today, 10:11 28 years. Musetti is the first Italian to reach the 1/4 final at the Olympics in the 21st century Olympic Games News Today, 10:02 Argentina has won its first gold medal at the Summer Olympics in eight years Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Football news Today, 09:55 Nice are set to sign a Juventus forward. The transfer is unscheduled Olympic Games News Today, 09:53 A triathlete from Kazakhstan failed to finish the race and sought medical attention at the Olympics Boxing News Today, 09:35 "I warned you". Tyson Fury recorded a menacing warning for Usyk during the run in Olympic Games News Today, 09:28 One of the world's top sprint stars and Olympic medalist will not compete in the 100 meters
Sport Predictions
Football Today USA will win their third game in the group! Australia vs USA Prediction Football Today Zambia Woman vs Germany Woman prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today We're waiting for the guests to win! Partizan vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Austria vs Ilves Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024 Football Today Jagiellonia vs Panevėžys prediction and betting tips - July 31, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Club America Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024