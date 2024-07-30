Two Olympic records were broken in swimming

On Tuesday, July 30, the finals of the men's 800 meters freestyle and the women's 100 meters backstroke took place at the 2024 Olympic Games.

In the men's event, Ireland's Daniel Wiffen emerged victorious, setting a new Olympic record. Wiffen completed the distance in 7:38.19 minutes, surpassing the previous record held by Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk, who recorded a time of 7:41.28 at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In the women's 100 meters backstroke, Australia's Kaylee McKeown won the Olympic gold, setting a competition record by finishing the race in 57.33 seconds. In the final, the Australian outpaced the current world record holder, American Regan Smith, whose time was 57.66 seconds.