Two more legends of world soccer agreed to play in a charity match Shevchenko and Zinchenko

Two legendary footballers of London`s Arsenal club Robert Pires and Gael Clichy agreed to take part in a charity match for Ukrainian people.

The match will be called Game4Ukraine and will take place on August 5 in London at Chelsea Arena "Stamford Bridge".

The match will involve teams of Andriy Shevchenko and Alexander Zinchenko.

Andriy Shevchenko's team will include Michael Mudrik, Gianfranco Zola, Ricardo Carvalho, Luca Toni, Dido, Massimo Oddo, Carlo Cudicini, William Gallas, Claude Makelele, Samuel Eto'o, Michael Essien, Fabio Cannavaro and Clarence Zedorf.

Alexander Zinchenko's team includes Jens Lehmann, Joleon Lescott, Patrick Berger, Stuart Pearce, Per Mertesacker, Jon-Arne Riise, Robbie Keane, Antonio Valencia, Patrick Vieira, Wes Morgan, Jack Wilshere, Bakary Sanya, Edgar Davids, Shota Arveladze and Gerard Pique.