Trump proposes changes to NFL rules. What didn't he like?
As the President of the United States, Donald Trump was supposed to be preoccupied with a myriad of domestic and international issues. But as it turns out, the White House chief always finds time for matters he considers even more important than politics.
Details: On his social network Truth Social, Trump took issue with the new NFL kickoff rule, claiming it makes American football "cowardly."
- See also: "One of the most spectacular sporting events I've ever seen." - Trump is amazed by Alcaraz and Sinner's performance
Quote: "The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule. How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the “normal” kickoff, and looks like he’ll. The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about.
“Sissy” football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to “roll back” the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"