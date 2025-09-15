RU RU ES ES FR FR
Trump proposes changes to NFL rules. What didn't he like?

NFL News Today, 08:10
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Donald Trump. Getty Images

As the President of the United States, Donald Trump was supposed to be preoccupied with a myriad of domestic and international issues. But as it turns out, the White House chief always finds time for matters he considers even more important than politics.

Details: On his social network Truth Social, Trump took issue with the new NFL kickoff rule, claiming it makes American football "cowardly."

Quote: "The NFL has to get rid of that ridiculous looking new Kickoff Rule. How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the “normal” kickoff, and looks like he’ll. The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about.

“Sissy” football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL! Who comes up with these ridiculous ideas? It’s like wanting to “roll back” the golf ball so it doesn’t go (nearly!) as far. Fortunately, college football will remain the same, hopefully forever!!"

