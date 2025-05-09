RU RU ES ES FR FR
Toronto FC Out, Six CPL Teams Through in Canadian Championship Round One

Toronto FC Out, Six CPL Teams Through in Canadian Championship Round One

Today, 00:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Toronto FC Out, Six CPL Teams Through in Canadian Championship Round One Toronto FC Out, Six CPL Teams Through in Canadian Championship Round One

The preliminary round of the 2025 Canadian Championship concluded with drama, big wins, and a dominant showing by Canadian Premier League sides, as reported by CanPL.ca. With Vancouver Whitecaps advancing directly as reigning champions, seven clubs earned their spot in the quarter-finals over the past two weeks.

The headliner was Toronto FC’s shocking elimination at the hands of rivals CF Montréal. After a 2-2 draw, Montréal prevailed in the shootout, continuing their strong record in the Canadian Classique, with five wins in their last six tournament meetings. They now face Forge FC, who advanced by beating Halifax Wanderers 3-1.

Cavalry FC dismantled Edmonton Scottish United 6-0 in the biggest win of the round, featuring six different scorers and a stunning long-range strike from Max Piepgrass. Vancouver FC, meanwhile, made history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time, eliminating Pacific FC on penalties in the Salish Sea Derby.

York United matched their biggest margin of victory with a commanding 5-0 win over FC Laval, highlighted by standout performances from Ferrin, Reid, and Altobelli. Atlético Ottawa extended their preliminary round dominance with a 2-0 win over Scrosoppi FC, bringing their recent scoring record in opening rounds to 12-1.

Valour FC avenged a past loss to TSS Rovers with a gritty 1-0 win, not only advancing to the quarter-finals but also recording their first-ever clean sheet in the tournament. They now face a huge challenge against MLS leaders and CONCACAF finalists Vancouver Whitecaps.

Forge FC’s consistent form in the Canadian Championship continued, as they cruised past Halifax and booked another clash with CF Montréal—marking their fifth consecutive meeting in the competition. Last year, Forge finally beat the MLS side and will look to build on that momentum.

With six CPL teams in the last eight and two CPL vs. MLS matchups ahead, the quarter-finals promise high tension and the potential for even more upsets in Canada’s top domestic tournament.

Canadian Championship
Canadian Championship
