Timbers Host Atlético de San Luis to Kick Off 2025 Leagues Cup Campaign

The Portland Timbers begin their 2025 Leagues Cup journey Wednesday night with a home match against Liga MX’s Atlético de San Luis at Providence Park. As Timbers.com reports, the club enters its third Leagues Cup appearance holding a 3-3-0 all-time record in the tournament, scoring 10 goals and suffering consecutive Round of 32 exits in the last two editions.

Currently fifth in the MLS Western Conference (10W-7L-7D), Portland will count on Zac McGraw—who leads the team in Leagues Cup goals with two—as well as key contributors Felipe Mora, Santiago Moreno, and David Ayala. After facing San Luis, the Timbers will also take on Querétaro and Club América to complete Phase One.

Atlético de San Luis, making their first appearance in Portland, was restructured in 2016 through a partnership with Atlético de Madrid. They earned promotion to Liga MX in 2019 and arrive with French striker Sebastian Lamonge and Uruguayan defender Juana Sanabria, who registered five assists and a goal in the 2025 Clausura.