Thomas Müller Close to Joining Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller is nearing a full agreement on personal terms with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, according to GIVEMESPORT. Only final details remain before the deal is finalized. The German attacker, currently a free agent, would join the club for the remainder of 2025 without taking up a Designated Player spot, but would become a DP in 2026.

Vancouver are still in talks with FC Cincinnati to acquire his “discovery rights,” a mechanism in MLS that grants negotiation priority. These talks are ongoing and essential to complete the transfer.

FC Cincinnati had previously pushed to sign Müller earlier this summer but couldn’t offer a DP slot. Their best offer, just under $2 million, wasn’t enough to sway the player.

Müller, 35, played his final match for Bayern Munich after the Club World Cup this summer, ending a legendary one-club career. This past season, he tallied eight goals and eight assists in 1,921 minutes.

In total, Müller registered 250 goals and 276 assists across 756 matches for Bayern. His silverware includes 13 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, making him one of the most decorated players in modern football.