RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Thomas Müller Close to Joining Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller Close to Joining Vancouver Whitecaps

Football news Today, 20:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Thomas Müller Close to Joining Vancouver Whitecaps Thomas Müller Close to Joining Vancouver Whitecaps

Thomas Müller is nearing a full agreement on personal terms with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, according to GIVEMESPORT. Only final details remain before the deal is finalized. The German attacker, currently a free agent, would join the club for the remainder of 2025 without taking up a Designated Player spot, but would become a DP in 2026.

Vancouver are still in talks with FC Cincinnati to acquire his “discovery rights,” a mechanism in MLS that grants negotiation priority. These talks are ongoing and essential to complete the transfer.

FC Cincinnati had previously pushed to sign Müller earlier this summer but couldn’t offer a DP slot. Their best offer, just under $2 million, wasn’t enough to sway the player.

Müller, 35, played his final match for Bayern Munich after the Club World Cup this summer, ending a legendary one-club career. This past season, he tallied eight goals and eight assists in 1,921 minutes.

In total, Müller registered 250 goals and 276 assists across 756 matches for Bayern. His silverware includes 13 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies, making him one of the most decorated players in modern football.

Related teams and leagues
Vancouver Whitecaps Vancouver Whitecaps Schedule Vancouver Whitecaps News Vancouver Whitecaps Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Today, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport 29 july 2025, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana 29 july 2025, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava 29 july 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC 29 july 2025, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
15:00
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:30 Carrying a Promise: Andrés Aguilar’s Dream to Represent Peru Football news Today, 21:00 Millonarios Target Former Boca Juniors Midfielder as Reinforcements Continue Football news Today, 20:35 Thomas Müller Close to Joining Vancouver Whitecaps Football news Today, 20:00 Tagliafico Stays at Lyon, Boosting Argentina's World Cup Plans Football news Today, 19:30 Concacaf Ruling Shakes Things Up: El Salvador Loses Home Field, Guatemala Benefits Football news Today, 19:05 Alcaraz Breaks Silence on Flamengo Exit: “They Said a Lot of Lies About Me” Football news Today, 18:30 Young "Tiger" Vitor Roque Struggles to Roar at Palmeiras Football news Today, 18:02 Gold Coast Knights – Auckland: can Auckland break through to the round of 16? Football news Today, 17:55 William Carvalho Joins Pachuca in Surprise Liga MX Move Football news Today, 17:25 Juanfer Quintero On His Return To River: “Gallardo Called Me, And I Couldn't Say No”
Sport Predictions
Football 29 july 2025 SD Raiders vs Macarthur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Western United vs Sydney: who will advance to the next round of the Australia Cup? Football 29 july 2025 Olympic Kingsway vs Melbourne Victory prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Kairat vs KuPS prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Iberia 1999 - Levadia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Football 29 july 2025 SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Differdange vs New Saints prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Football 29 july 2025 Hull City vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores