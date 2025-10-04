This is the 2026 World Cup ball

The 2026 World Cup ball is unveiled

Adidas has unveiled the 2026 World Cup ball. While expectations for the essential element of world football were high, the suspense is finally over.

Just months before the world football's grand finale, adidas has unveiled, the TRIONDA, the official ball. This ball will be at the heart of every match played throughout the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The TRIONDA is a direct reference to the three co-hosting countries of the World Cup. Adidas has developed a ball with a brand new four-panel structure. Composed of colors such as red, blue, and green, it represents the national colors of the three host countries, united in a triangle, a powerful symbol of their collaboration.

It should also be noted that each country received its own symbol : a star for the United States, a maple leaf for Canada and an eagle for Mexico.

According to official information, for fans, those wishing to purchase the official 2026 World Cup ball will have to pay the hefty sum of €160.